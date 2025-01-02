Dan Lanning Gives Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Ultimate Compliment After Dominant Rose Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals on Wednesday evening thanks, in large part, to the performance of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The 19-year-old true freshman was unstoppable against Oregon's defense virtually all game long as he hauled in seven receptions for a game-high 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Following the contest, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning gave Smith the ultimate compliment:
"He's strong. He attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I've seen," said Lanning before relaying some serious praise. "I mean the guy's NFL-ready. He's that talented."
"He's very special," Lanning continued. "And Will Howard did a good job getting the ball to him tonight and he's tough to defend. He's physical, he's got all the tools, so, really talented player."
Through his true freshman season so far, Smith has caught 70 passes for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He and the 12–2 Buckeyes are now headed to the Dallas area where they'll take on the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl Classic. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on January 10 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.