Deion Sanders Posts Grateful Message to Supporters After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is feeling grateful one day after revealing his cancer diagnosis with the world.
After announcing on Monday that the health issues he had been dealing with privately were the result of a cancerous tumor in his bladder, Sanders sent out a thank-you message to fans and supporters on X (formerly Twitter).
"I want to Thank everyone that prayed, thought of my journey & ask [sic] God to intervene," Sanders wrote. "I appreciate u so much. Without prayer where would we be. Also thank u for your friendship your faithfulness & your spirit that exudes Peace. #CoachPrime."
A little over 12 hours before that, he also posted a photo from Monday's press conference with the caption, "Good is Good!"
Although the public was aware in the lead-up to Monday's announcement that something was happening with Sanders's health, the specifics of said issue were not made clear. Even two of Sanders's sons—Shedeur and Shilo—were unaware (though his daughters and youngest son were kept in the loop).
But now that both the cancerous tumor and his bladder have been removed, Coach Primeis officially cancer-free, and ready for another season as the Buffs' head coach.