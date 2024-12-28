Duke’s Mayo Got the Pop-Tarts Bowl Meme Party Started Early
It’s almost time folks.
After a year of waiting, the second Pop-Tarts Bowl will kick off this afternoon in Orlando.
The game—which features No. 18 Iowa State facing off against No. 13 Miami—should be pretty good! But as anyone watching last year learned, the real stars of the Pop-Tarts Bowl are the Pop-Tarts, and the memes they produce.
On Saturday, the chase for a viral moment started early, with a little help from the Pop-Tarts Bowl’s also delightfully chaotic cousin, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Please enjoy (or revolt in the horror of) the Mayo Tart.
Reactions were, as you can imagine, divisive.
The heroes at Sickos Committee went as far as to try try the dastardly combination. It went about as well as you might expect.
Anyways, this is the silly fun that should dominant the bowl landscape outside of the playoffs. If you’re not contending for a championship, why not have a bit of fun with mayonnaise or breakfast pastries or lawnmowers?
Also, it’s good to see these two bowl games getting along. If not for the mayo dump, we would never have reached a point where a Pop-Tart yearns for its own public consumption.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will bring plenty of chaos. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will follow on January 3, for those looking for a digestif to after their pastry pageantry.