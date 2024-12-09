SI

Georgia QB Carson Beck Injury Update Provided Day After CFP Announced

Beck suffered the elbow injury in the first half vs. Texas in the SEC Championship.

Madison Williams

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck throws a pass during a game.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck throws a pass during a game. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck missed the second half of the SEC Championship vs. Texas with an elbow injury. He did return for the final play of the game in overtime to hand the ball to Trevor Etienne, who won the game by running in the ball to score a touchdown.

However, that could possibly be the last fans see of Beck for the 2024 season. Sources told On3 Sports' Pete Nakos that the quarterback tore his UCL in his right elbow during Saturday's game. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning.

Georgia still doesn't know what this injury means for Beck's return timeline. The Bulldogs have until Jan. 1 when they face either Indiana or Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl in the College Football Playoff.

If Beck isn't able to return for the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, backup Gunner Stockton will likely start in the contest after he took over in the second half of Saturday's SEC Championship. He only missed the final play of overtime after he took a big hit and lost his helmet. Stockton completed 12-of-16 passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the second half.

Beck threw 3,485 yards during Georgia's 11–2 season, which places them as the No. 2 seed in the CFP. It would be a huge absence for the Bulldogs if Beck isn't able to make an injury recovery in time for the Jan. 1 matchup.

