John Mateer Injury Update: Oklahoma QB Could Return for Texas Rivalry Matchup
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer might not miss that much time at all after undergoing surgery on his hand just two weeks ago. There's a chance the Heisman Trophy candidate will return this upcoming Saturday for the Red River rivalry game between the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 11, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
This would be quite the incredible comeback as Mateer would only be 17 days removed from having surgery on his throwing hand to repair a broken bone. He was injured in Oklahoma's 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20. Thamel reported that Mateer reacted well to surgery. If Mateer does come back this weekend, he will have only missed one contest as Oklahoma also had their bye week the weekend after his surgery.
Mateer's return would be huge for the Sooners as the quarterback will boost the team's chances against their rival Texas. The Longhorns are coming off a devastating upset to Florida that caused them to drop out of the AP rankings.
The quarterback's Heisman Trophy odds dropped substantially after he underwent surgery—he currently has +4000 odds to win the award. But returning hopefully for the rest of the season will skyrocket him back in the rankings surely.
Through four games, Mateer's completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.