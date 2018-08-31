Michigan vs. Notre Dame: All-Time Head-to-Head Rivalry Results

One of college football's best blue-blood rivalries returns after a multi-year hiatus.

By Kaelen Jones
August 31, 2018

There aren't many more enticing matchups on college football's Week 1 slate than the return of the Michigan-Notre Dame rivarly.

Following the 2014 season, Notre Dame called off the partnership and cited a desire to schedule more contests against ACC teams. For the first time in four years, the programs will meet in South Bend in the front end of a home-and-home series.

Things have changed since they last met. Brian Kelly is still at the helm, as he was when the Fighting Irish handed the Wolverines a 31-0 throttling back in 2014. But now, Jim Harbaugh tracks the opposite sideline.

Harbaugh has built a consistently good team since he took over Ann Arbor in 2015. Under his direciton, the Wolverines notched back-to-back 10-win seasons. Last year, he finished 8-5 despite starting three different players under center. Now, Michigan might have its best signal-caller since Harbaugh's arrival in Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson, who was named the Week 1 starter. His addition could be a shot in the arm for an offense that ranked 96th in total offense last year, and adequately coutner a defense that finished third in total defense (271 yards per game).

Meanwhile, Kelly's unit brings back plenty of its production from last year, as 54% of its offensive producers and 96% of defensive producers return, according to SB Nation's Bill Connelly. Last season, Notre Dame went 10-3 due to a steady offenisve unit. Star senior tailback Josh Adams used the Fighting Irish's imposing offensive line to his advantage. He finished the year rushing for 1,430 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry last year.

Sportsbook.com favors Michigan by 1.5 points with just over a week before the contest. Meanwhile, S&P rankings suggest Notre Dame is a 5.5-point favorite.

The contest will mark the 43rd meeting between the Wolverines and Fighting Irish. Michigan leads the all-time series 24-17-1.

Below, you can see the all-time, head-to-head breakdown.

Date Home Away
Sept. 6, 2014 Notre Dame, 31 Michigan, 0
Sept. 7, 2013 Michigan, 41 Notre Dame, 30
Sept. 22, 2012 Notre Dame, 13 Michigan, 6
Sept. 10, 2011 Michigan, 35 Notre Dame, 31
Sept. 11, 2010 Notre Dame, 24 Michigan, 28
Sept. 12, 2009 Michigan, 38 Notre Dame, 34
Sept. 13, 2008 Notre Dame, 35 Michigan, 17
Sept. 15, 2007 Michigan, 38 Notre Dame, 0
Sept. 16, 2006 Notre Dame, 21 Michigan, 47
Sept. 10, 2005 Michigan, 10 Notre Dame, 17
Sept. 11, 2004 Notre Dame, 28 Michigan, 20
Sept. 13, 2003 Michigan, 38 Notre Dame, 0
Sept. 14, 2002 Notre Dame, 25 Michigan, 23
Sept. 4, 1999 Michigan, 26 Notre Dame, 22
Sept. 5, 1998 Notre Dame, 36 Michigan, 20
Sept. 27, 1997 Michigan, 21 Notre Dame, 14
Sept. 10, 1994 Notre Dame, 24 Michigan, 26
Sept. 11, 1993 Michigan, 23 Notre Dame, 27
Sept. 12, 1992 Notre Dame, 17 Michigan, 17
Sept. 14, 1991 Michigan, 24 Notre Dame, 14
Sept. 15, 1990 Notre Dame, 28 Michigan, 24
Sept. 16, 1989 Michigan, 19 Notre Dame, 24
Sept. 10, 1988 Notre Dame, 19 Michigan, 17
Sept. 12, 1987 Michigan, 7 Notre Dame, 26
Sept. 13, 1986 Notre Dame, 23 Michigan, 24
Sept. 14, 1985 Michigan, 20 Notre Dame, 12
Sept. 18, 1982 Notre Dame, 23 Michigan, 17
Sept. 19, 1981 Michigan, 25 Notre Dame, 7
Sept. 20, 1980 Notre Dame, 29 Michigan, 27
Sept. 15, 1979 Michigan, 10 Notre Dame, 12
Sept. 23, 1978 Notre Dame, 14 Michigan, 28
Oct. 9, 1943 Michigan, 12 Notre Dame, 35
Nov. 14, 1942 Notre Dame, 20 Michigan, 32
Nov. 6, 1909 Michigan, 3 Notre Dame, 11
Oct. 17, 1908 Michigan, 12 Notre Dame, 0
Oct. 18, 1902* (game played at Toledo, Ohio) Michigan, 23 Notre Dame, 0
Nov. 17, 1900 Michigan, 7 Notre Dame, 0
Oct. 18, 1899 Michigan, 12 Notre Dame, 0
Oct. 23, 1898 Michigan, 23 Notre Dame, 0
1888 Notre Dame, 4 Michigan, 10
1888 Notre Dame, 6 Michigan, 26
Nov. 23, 1887 Notre Dame, 0 Michigan, 8

 

