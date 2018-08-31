There aren't many more enticing matchups on college football's Week 1 slate than the return of the Michigan-Notre Dame rivarly.

Following the 2014 season, Notre Dame called off the partnership and cited a desire to schedule more contests against ACC teams. For the first time in four years, the programs will meet in South Bend in the front end of a home-and-home series.

Things have changed since they last met. Brian Kelly is still at the helm, as he was when the Fighting Irish handed the Wolverines a 31-0 throttling back in 2014. But now, Jim Harbaugh tracks the opposite sideline.

Harbaugh has built a consistently good team since he took over Ann Arbor in 2015. Under his direciton, the Wolverines notched back-to-back 10-win seasons. Last year, he finished 8-5 despite starting three different players under center. Now, Michigan might have its best signal-caller since Harbaugh's arrival in Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson, who was named the Week 1 starter. His addition could be a shot in the arm for an offense that ranked 96th in total offense last year, and adequately coutner a defense that finished third in total defense (271 yards per game).

Meanwhile, Kelly's unit brings back plenty of its production from last year, as 54% of its offensive producers and 96% of defensive producers return, according to SB Nation's Bill Connelly. Last season, Notre Dame went 10-3 due to a steady offenisve unit. Star senior tailback Josh Adams used the Fighting Irish's imposing offensive line to his advantage. He finished the year rushing for 1,430 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry last year.

Sportsbook.com favors Michigan by 1.5 points with just over a week before the contest. Meanwhile, S&P rankings suggest Notre Dame is a 5.5-point favorite.

The contest will mark the 43rd meeting between the Wolverines and Fighting Irish. Michigan leads the all-time series 24-17-1.

Below, you can see the all-time, head-to-head breakdown.