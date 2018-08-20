Ole Miss transfer and former five-star prospect Shea Patterson will open the season as Michigan's starting quarterback, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday.

A week ago, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he had not decided on a starter for the upcoming campaign. It only took a week's time for him to conclude who his signal-caller would be.

Patterson, a junior, beat out redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters, redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton in what had been an open competition through the intial phase of fall camp.

Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss, including seven last year before suffering a torn PCL injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season. Patterson announced his decision to transfer to Michigan in December and was granted immediate eligibility to play this year by the NCAA.

The Wolverines, ranked 14th in the AP preseason poll, begin their 2018 season at No. 12 Notre Dame on Sept. 1.