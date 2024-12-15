Navy’s Brian Newberry Claps Back at Army’s Jeff Monken After Upset Win
The Navy Midshipmen defeated the No. 22 Army Black Knights, 31-13 on Saturday afternoon, and Midshipmen head coach Brian Newberry made sure to send a message loud and clear in the onfield interview with CBS Sports following the victory.
When asked by CBS Sports' Jenny Dell if it gets any better than beating Army, Newberry didn't miss a beat.
"It doesn't. I'll tell you what, we've still got a football team in Annapolis," Newberry said with a smile.
The quip from Newberry came in response to Army coach Jeff Monken, who asked The Pat McAfee Show in mid-October, "Do they still have a football program at that school?" amid the Black Knights' 6-0 start to the season.
Army finished the 2024 regular season with an 11-2 record and will host Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. Army's initial opponent, Marshall, withdrew from the bowl game amid Charles Huff's departure to Southern Miss and a rash of transfers following the season.
As for Navy, the Midshipmen won their most important game of the season to finish with a 9-3 record. They'll face Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl later this month.