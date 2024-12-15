SI

Navy Players Enthusiastically Sing 'Anchors Aweigh' in Locker Room After Beating Army

The Midshipmen upset the Black Knights on Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale.

Navy defeated Army 31-13 on Saturday in the regular season finale.
Navy defeated Army 31-13 on Saturday in the regular season finale. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Navy defeated No. 22 Army 31–13 on Saturday afternoon in one of the greatest annual rivalries in college football.

The Midshipmen pulled off the upset thanks to a strong defensive effort, and plenty of offense. Navy sealed the win (for all intents and purposes) with a big man fake punt that set up its final touchdown of the game.

This game always means a lot to both sides of the rivalry, and this year was no different. Navy's locker room broke out into an enthusiastic singing of "Anchors Aweigh" following the win—specifically singing the century-old fight song's verse about sinking the hated Black Knights.

As Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry reminded college football fans after the game, there's still a football program in Annapolis, Md.—and a good one at that. With the win, Navy finished its regular season with a record of nine wins and three losses.

