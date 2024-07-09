Mike Gundy Says Star RB Ollie Gordon II Will Not Be Suspended Following DUI Arrest
Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy is not planning to suspend star running back Ollie Gordon II following his drunk driving arrest last month.
"He's going to play," Gundy told ESPN's Pete Thamel at Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday. Gundy added that there will be internal punishment for Gordon but he won't miss any games. Gundy added that Gordon was brought to Big 12 Media Day to speak to the media face-to-face and to be held accountable for his arrest in a public forum.
Gordon was pulled over in Moore, Okla. last month after he was observed swerving out of his lane and speeding. The arresting officer smelled odor consistent with alcohol in the vehicle, along with half bottles of vodka and tequila in the car that Gordon was driving. He refused a field sobriety test, and blew a 0.11 and 0.10 BAC at the Cleveland County jail, which both exceeded the legal limit in Oklahoma of 0.08. He is facing several charges, including DUI under 21 years of age.
Gordon issued a statement on his X account on Monday apologizing for his actions.
Gordon was the nation's leading rusher last season, tallying 1,732 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football's top running back.