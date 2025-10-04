SI

Pat McAfee Let Kirk Herbstreit Help Alabama Student Win $300,000 on 'College GameDay'

Kirk Herbstreit came up clutch on 'College GameDay' Saturday
Pat McAfee has given out some serious dough as part of his kicking contest on ESPN's College GameDay this season.

He might've been able to give his pockets a rest Saturday as the crew was in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ahead of the Alabama-Vanderbilt showdown, but he let his colleague Kirk Herbstreit help out a lucky student. Gabby Mathis was the Alabama student who won the raffle to compete in this week's kicking contest and although she said she never kicked before, she decided to give it a shot as opposed to letting a friend take the reins.

Her first attempt did not go well, but McAfee let Mathis have Herbstreit try and throw the ball through the uprights for $300,000, an offer she gladly accepted. The former Ohio State quarterback nailed the throw and Mathis couldn't believe it, walking away with a large sum all thanks to Herbstreit.

After missed kicks in Weeks 3 and 4, McAfee may have been eager to dole out some cash, especially after Mathis bravely gave the contest a go. He did hand out $300,000 last week at Penn State when a high school soccer player hit the kick. With Saturday's chaos in the kicking competition, McAfee has now handed out more than $1 million on the season. And we're only in Week 6.

