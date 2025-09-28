'College GameDay' Announces Destination for Week 6
Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of ESPN's College GameDay crew suited up in all-white wardrobe on Saturday to properly kick off an exciting Week 5 slate from Happy Valley.
It was worth the trip, as No. 6 Oregon took down No. 3 Penn State 30-24 to spoil the traditional White Out at Beaver Stadium.
As an action-packed Saturday rolled into Sunday, the big question remained: Where is the beloved college football show heading next week?
ESPN College GameDay Week 6 Destination
GameDay is officially heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala., next week for the showdown between Alabama and undefeated Vanderbilt. In Week 5, the Crimson Tide made a statement behind quarterback Ty Simpson with a 24-21 win over No. 5 Georgia. An opening-week loss to Florida State hung over their heads, but the Tide seem to be all the way back as Simpson enters his name into early Heisman conversations.
The Commodores are 5-0 with Diego Pavia making his case as one of the top QBs in the country. Their best win thus far came on the road against South Carolina who was ranked No. 11 at the time. Now, they begin an incredibly difficult stretch with games against Alabama, LSU, Missouri and Texas. Pavia and Vanderbilt famously upset top-ranked Alabama last season in the most recent meeting between the two schools. Now, we'll get to see if he can pull off any more magic, but this time in Tuscaloosa.
ESPN's other option was likely next week's Miami-Florida State game, but seeing that College GameDay was at Miami for their game against Florida recently and Florida State was just upset by Virginia, they head to coach Nick Saban's former domain.