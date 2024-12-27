Notre Dame vs. Georgia Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake
No. 7-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 2-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. This is the final College Football Playoff semifinal taking place on New Year's Day, as the quarterfinal round comes to a close.
We’ve got you covered below with everything you need to know ahead of the game so you don’t miss a second of action.
What's at Stake in Notre Dame vs. Georgia?
Aside from capturing an iconic bowl victory in the Sugar Bowl, a victory moves either Notre Dame or Georgia one step closer to a national title game appearance.
The winner of Notre Dame vs. Georgia will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 to take on the winner of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup between the No. 6-seed Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 3-seed Boise State Broncos.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Live
The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia will be broadcast live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on ABC and ESPN with the commentary team of Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter). This core broadcast team also covered Notre Dame's opening round College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium when the Fighting Irish beat the Indiana Hoosiers on Dec. 20.
Check out the full menu of options below for the telecast:
Channel
Broadcast
ESPN
Main Feed
ABC
Main Feed
ESPNU
SkyCast
ESPN2
Command Center
SEC Network
Georgia Radio Feed
There are also plenty of options for cord-cutters looking to watch the game. Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV and others will have the coverage as well with the purchase of a streaming plan.
What Time Does Notre Dame vs. Georgia Kickoff?
As it does for the other three quarterfinals of the day, ESPN/ABC have the television rights for the Sugar Bowl in the final playoff game of New Year's Day. Here are the kickoff times by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8:45 p.m.
Central
7:45 p.m.
Mountain
6:45 p.m.
Pacific
5:45 p.m.