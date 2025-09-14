SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 4

Five ranked teams lost on Saturday, leading to plenty of movement in the AP Top 25 projection for Week 4.

Mike McDaniel

Tennessee was one of five ranked teams to fall in Week 3.
Week 3 of the college football season produced plenty of excitement, including overtime in Knoxville as No. 6 Georgia upended No. 15 Tennessee, a thriller in South Bend with Texas A&M's Marcel Reed throwing a game-winning touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining to down Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech making a 55-yard field goal as time expired to knock off No. 12 Clemson in Atlanta.

There is plenty of movement in this week's AP Top 25 projection. Without further ado, let's get to the ranking.

Projected AP Top 25 Ranking for Week 4

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 37-9 vs. Ohio

Week 4: Idle

2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 52-6 vs. Villanova

Week 4: Idle

3. LSU Tigers: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 20-10 vs. Florida

Week 4: Home vs. Southeastern Louisiana

4. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 34-14 at Northwestern

Week 4: Home vs. Oregon State

5. Miami Hurricanes: 3-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 49-12 vs. No. 18 South Florida

Week 4: Home vs. Florida

6. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 44-41 (OT) at No. 15 Tennessee

Week 4: Idle

7. Texas Longhorns: 2-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 27-10 vs. UTEP

Week 4: Home vs. Sam Houston State

8. Illinois Fighting Illini: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-0 vs. Western Michigan

Week 4: Away at No. 22 Indiana

9. Florida State Seminoles: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. Kent State

10. Oklahoma Sooners: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-3 at Temple

Week 4: Home vs. Auburn

11. Iowa State Cyclones: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 24-16 at Arkansas State

Week 4: Idle

12. Texas A&M Aggies: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 41-40 at No. 8 Notre Dame

Week 4: Idle

13. Ole Miss Rebels: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 41-35 vs. Arkansas

Week 4: Home vs. Tulane

14. Alabama Crimson Tide: 2-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 38-14 vs. Wisconsin

Week 4: Idle

15. Utah Utes: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 31-6 at Wyoming

Week 4: Home vs. Texas Tech

16. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 45-14 vs. Oregon State

Week 4: Away at Utah

17. Indiana Hoosiers: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 73-0 vs. Indiana State

Week 4: Home vs. Illinois

18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 3-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 24-21 vs. No. 12 Clemson

Week 4: Home vs. Temple

19. Vanderbilt Commodores: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-7 at No. 11 South Carolina

Week 4: Home vs. Georgia State

20. Tennessee Volunteers: 2-1 (0-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 44-41 (OT) vs. No. 6 Georgia

Week 4: Home vs. UAB

21. Michigan Wolverines: 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 63-3 vs. Central Michigan

Week 4: Away at Nebraska

22. Auburn Tigers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-15 vs. South Alabama

Week 4: Away at Oklahoma

23. Missouri Tigers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 52-10 vs. Louisiana

Week 4: Home vs. South Carolina

24. Arizona State Sun Devils: 1-1 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Leading Texas State 20-3 at halftime (LATE)

Week 4: Away at Baylor

25. South Carolina Gamecocks: 2-1 (0-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 31-7 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 4: Away at Missouri

Dropped From Ranking: No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 12 Clemson, 18 South Florida

Others Considered: USC, BYU, Notre Dame, TCU, Mississippi State, South Florida

