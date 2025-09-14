Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 4
Week 3 of the college football season produced plenty of excitement, including overtime in Knoxville as No. 6 Georgia upended No. 15 Tennessee, a thriller in South Bend with Texas A&M's Marcel Reed throwing a game-winning touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining to down Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech making a 55-yard field goal as time expired to knock off No. 12 Clemson in Atlanta.
There is plenty of movement in this week's AP Top 25 projection. Without further ado, let's get to the ranking.
Projected AP Top 25 Ranking for Week 4
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 37-9 vs. Ohio
Week 4: Idle
2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 52-6 vs. Villanova
Week 4: Idle
3. LSU Tigers: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 20-10 vs. Florida
Week 4: Home vs. Southeastern Louisiana
4. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34-14 at Northwestern
Week 4: Home vs. Oregon State
5. Miami Hurricanes: 3-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 49-12 vs. No. 18 South Florida
Week 4: Home vs. Florida
6. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 44-41 (OT) at No. 15 Tennessee
Week 4: Idle
7. Texas Longhorns: 2-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 27-10 vs. UTEP
Week 4: Home vs. Sam Houston State
8. Illinois Fighting Illini: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38-0 vs. Western Michigan
Week 4: Away at No. 22 Indiana
9. Florida State Seminoles: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. Kent State
10. Oklahoma Sooners: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-3 at Temple
Week 4: Home vs. Auburn
11. Iowa State Cyclones: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 24-16 at Arkansas State
Week 4: Idle
12. Texas A&M Aggies: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 41-40 at No. 8 Notre Dame
Week 4: Idle
13. Ole Miss Rebels: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 41-35 vs. Arkansas
Week 4: Home vs. Tulane
14. Alabama Crimson Tide: 2-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 38-14 vs. Wisconsin
Week 4: Idle
15. Utah Utes: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 31-6 at Wyoming
Week 4: Home vs. Texas Tech
16. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 45-14 vs. Oregon State
Week 4: Away at Utah
17. Indiana Hoosiers: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 73-0 vs. Indiana State
Week 4: Home vs. Illinois
18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 3-0 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 24-21 vs. No. 12 Clemson
Week 4: Home vs. Temple
19. Vanderbilt Commodores: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-7 at No. 11 South Carolina
Week 4: Home vs. Georgia State
20. Tennessee Volunteers: 2-1 (0-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 44-41 (OT) vs. No. 6 Georgia
Week 4: Home vs. UAB
21. Michigan Wolverines: 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 63-3 vs. Central Michigan
Week 4: Away at Nebraska
22. Auburn Tigers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-15 vs. South Alabama
Week 4: Away at Oklahoma
23. Missouri Tigers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 52-10 vs. Louisiana
Week 4: Home vs. South Carolina
24. Arizona State Sun Devils: 1-1 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Leading Texas State 20-3 at halftime (LATE)
Week 4: Away at Baylor
25. South Carolina Gamecocks: 2-1 (0-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 31-7 vs. Vanderbilt
Week 4: Away at Missouri
Dropped From Ranking: No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 12 Clemson, 18 South Florida
Others Considered: USC, BYU, Notre Dame, TCU, Mississippi State, South Florida