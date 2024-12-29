Robert Griffin III Defends Miami's Cam Ward's Decision to Sit Second Half of Bowl Game
Miami quarterback Cam Ward made NCAA Division I history in the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, then sat in the second half. His halftime decision sparked some controversy in the college football world.
Ward set the Division I passing touchdowns record in the first half, but then ended his college career at halftime. Some fans questioned why he wouldn't just play out the final game of his college career, especially in such a close game. Iowa State ended up beating Miami 42–41 thanks to a last minute Cyclones touchdown. Miami's backup quarterback Emory Williams threw an interception as time expired to ensure an Iowa State win.
Despite a lot of criticism online, Robert Griffin III came to Ward's defense after the game on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Same people criticizing Cam Ward for sitting out the 2nd half of the Pop Tarts Bowl, would be saying how dumb it was for him to play if he got hurt," Griffin wrote. "He didn’t have to play AT ALL. Instead he gave us a half of jaw dropping plays. Stop villainizing these student athletes."
Ward is expected to be drafted in the first few selections at the 2025 NFL Draft, so it was definitely a safer decision for him to sit in the second half to avoid injury, like Griffin said. Many college players who declare for the draft opt out of bowl games in the first place, so some such as Griffin believe it was telling that Ward played at all.
Ward finished the first half with 12-of-19 completions for 190 yards and three touchdowns. In Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft, Ward was projected to be selected No. 4 by the Cleveland Browns.