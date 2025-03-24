Ryan Day Confirms Ohio State Will Visit White House After Title Win
Ohio State won the college football national championship back in January, but they'll be visiting the White House in April, coach Ryan Day confirmed Monday following the first week of spring practice.
The Buckeyes will make their way to Pennsylvania Ave. on April 14.
"Yeah, it's an honor to be invited. We were formally invited," Day said during a presser. "I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams go to the White House. I always looked at that, like, 'Man, what an honor that would be.' So, it's part of the celebration of our team. I think the [Philadelphia Eagles] are maybe going before us, but I think our date is April 14, so looking forward to getting all that planned out."
It is customary for championship teams to receive an invitation to the White House. As Day mentioned, the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles will be visiting D.C. on April 28, while the Florida Panthers, who won the 2024 Stanley Cup, were honored in February. The defending NBA champions the Boston Celtics took a trip in November.
CBS News had originally reported the Buckeyes' plans on Friday, but Day's comments on Monday serve as confirmation.
Ohio State defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 20. Despite the somewhat close 34–23 final score, the Buckeyes dominated the field for most of the game, having held a 24-point lead until the end of the third.
It was a critical win for Day, who had been under heavy scrutiny after OSU again lost to Michigan in November.