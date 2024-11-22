Jayson Tatum Presents Joe Biden With Celtics Jersey During White House Visit
President Joe Biden is now a proud owner of a customized Boston Celtics jersey, which he received during the team's visit to the White House on Thursday.
Power forward Jayson Tatum had the honor of presenting the president with the new swag, which featured Biden's name and No. 46 on the back. Biden also received a commemorative basketball.
"I don't know any of the guys behind me, but they just showed up," Biden joked at the start of his roughly 10-minute remarks. He went on to congratulate the "team ownership, players, coaches, staff, and fans," as well as the Massachusetts government officials in the audience, on the franchise's 18th NBA championship.
"Together you guys built one of the deepest teams of all time," the president continued. "Incredible players like Jayson, Jaylen [Brown], Derrick [White], and Jrue [Holiday]. Big Al [Horford]. I know it wasn't easy. You came close more than once. You put in the work, and clocked one of the greatest seasons ever."
Once his speech was finished, the president played around with his new basketball a bit, tossing a quick pass to Horford. Looks like the Celtics' bench just got a little bit deeper.