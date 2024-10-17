Steve Sarkisian Avoids Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning Question Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is preparing his team for Saturday night's home primetime tilt against No. 5 Georgia, where quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start once again for the Longhorns.
Ewers returned to action last Saturday against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry after recovering from an abdominal injury suffered earlier this season in a victory over UTSA. Ewers completed 20 of his 29 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and added a short rushing touchdown in the 34-3 blowout win.
But despite Ewers's strong return, some questions still remain in the fan base regarding what it would take for Sarkisian to turn back to redshirt quarterback Arch Manning, who filled in admirably for Ewers while he was hurt. Manning has completed 70.5% of his throws this season for 901 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions.
When asked by a reporter what it would take for Sarkisian to make a switch at quarterback, Sarkisian wouldn't even let the inquiry become a distraction for his program ahead of the biggest game of the year.
"I'm not even going to answer that. I don't know what the question is. Next question," Sarkisian said on Thursday.
All the focus for the Longhorns is on preparing Ewers and the first-team offense for the challenge ahead with the Bulldogs this weekend, and Sarkisian won't let a discussion about a quarterback controversy come to light, especially this week.