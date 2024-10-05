Texas A&M's Mike Elko Deflects Responsibility in Theo Wease-Will Lee Blanket Saga
No. 25 Texas A&M boat raced No. 9 Missouri 41–10 on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.
It was an impressive win for the Aggies, who have continued to put together strong performances since the season opening home loss to Notre Dame.
But Saturday's win, as impressive as it was, was only part of the story of the game. That's because Missouri star wide receiver Theo Wease posted a photo on social media from his hotel room, where a Texas A&M blanket was left on his bed with a card that was purportedly from A&M defensive back Will "The Blanket" Lee that read, "Get used to this blanket, it will be real tomorrow."
Wease wore the blanket into the stadium to fire back at the gesture, but in-game, finished with just two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. He was catch-less in the first half, and the game was out of hand by the time he pulled in a 59-yard touchdown pass with 5:06 to play in the third quarter. It was Missouri's first points of the game as the Tigers trailed 34-7.
Aggies coach Mike Elko was asked about the blanket taunt after the game, and deflected all responsibility.
"My suggestion would be [that] you guys should go ask Eli [Drinkwitz] where that came from because I have a strong feeling that that came from the other side and had nothing to do with Texas A&M, Will Lee or anybody over here. So you should point that one to the other side," Elko quipped.
Regardless of who is responsible for starting the blanket controversy, A&M got the last laugh in the blowout win over Missouri on Saturday.