Texas QB Arch Manning Set for Second Start With Quinn Ewers Unlikely to Play, per Report
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, recovering from an oblique injury he suffered during the program's September 14 victory over UTSA, is not expected to play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Pete Thamel, who was first to report the news, adds that a final decision is expected later today before the Longhorns-Bulldogs game, set to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Ewers is considered week-to-week. He was a limited participant at practice this week and is reportedly viewed to be at 70%. However, with SEC showdowns against No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 2 Georgia looming in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively, the Longhorns are clearly looking to play it safe with Ewers.
That means that Arch Manning, who took the first-team reps at practice once again, is set to make his second career start. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of former NFL QB Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning. He took over for the injured Ewers against UTSA and held his own, completing nine of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns while wowing fans with a 67-yard touchdown run.
Manning's first career start against the University of Louisiana Monroe was a bit more uneven. The freshman did fire a pair of touchdown passes but also threw two interceptions in the 51–3 victory.
Texas, ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since 2016, is looking to win its fifth straight game to open the season.