Fans Question Texas QB Arch Manning's Rating in 'College Football 25' Video Game
Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Arch Manning made waves earlier this week when it was announced he would be featured in EA Sports' College Football 25 video game that’s set to release next week.
Manning, the nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning, was reportedly paid around $50,000 by EA Sports for promoting the video game. It was initially reported he was not going to be a playable character.
CBS Sports unveiled his official rating in College Football 25 on Thursday at 87 overall.
Manning, who was the Longhorns' third-string quarterback last season, is rated only five points below starting signal-caller Quinn Ewers (92 overall). He's more than likely the highest-rated backup quarterback in the game.
There were eight quarterbacks included in EA Sports' list of the game's top-100 rated players. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (93 overall) led all the quarterbacks, followed by Georgia's Carson Beck (93), Ewers (92), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (92), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (90), Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (90), Kansas' Jalon Daniels (90) and Liberty's Kaidon Salter (90).
Manning, once a five-star recruit out of New Orleans, has a bright future ahead of him at Texas. But he doesn't have much experience, seeing the field in one game as a freshman and throwing for 30 yards on 2-of-5 passing.
College football fans were a bit skeptical of the 19-year-old receiving such high marks from EA Sports:
There were just two Longhorns included in the video game's list of top 100-rated players—Ewers and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who at 94 overall is the 13th-best player in the entire game.