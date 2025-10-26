Texas’s Steve Sarkisian Furious About Report of His Interest in NFL Coaching Gig
Saturday morning started out wild for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian—a report came out from The Athletic's Dianna Russini stating that Sarkisian was interested in making the leap to coach in the NFL. Sarkisian's agents quickly shut down the report by stating it was "patently false and wildly inaccurate."
The coach was of course asked about the report from Saturday morning during his postgame press conference after the Longhorns' 45–38 overtime win over Mississippi State. Sarkisian did not hold back—he was noticeably furious about the report and how the news spread like wildfire.
"It really pisses me off that one person can make a report that in turn, the entire media sports world runs with as factual to the point where my agency and my agents have to put a statement out," Sarkisian said. "I had to do that to protect my locker room and my team. I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out, and the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media. I respect what you guys do, I really do, and everybody else, but the fact that everybody ran that as truth is really embarrassing.
"I've got a small circle when I make decisions on what I do and what I don't do, and nobody would speak on my behalf without me knowing."
It's safe to say that if Sarkisian does decide to make the NFL leap one day, he’d prefer if his team found out from himself or his agents rather than in a media report.
Sarkisian's Saturday ended on a better note, though, as Texas came back in the fourth quarter to force overtime vs. Mississippi State. The Longhorns ended up winning 45-38 despite quarterback Arch Manning leaving the contest early in overtime because of an injury.