Clark Lea's Fiery Halftime Speech to Vanderbilt Team vs. Alabama Will Give You Chills

The Commodores coach struck the right chord with his team as they looked to close out the No. 1 team in the country.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea had his players ready for the moment in last Saturday's upset of No. 1 Alabama.
Vanderbilt held a 23-14 lead over No. 1 Alabama last Saturday night and was playing like the much better team on their home field against the top-ranked team in college football.

While there was still 30 minutes of football left to be played, it was clear that the Commodores, who have been seen as an SEC doormat for the better part of the last decade, were up to the task of pulling off the biggest upset in school history.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea stood in front of his team in a silent halftime locker room, where he had the full attention of his players. What he said next will have you ready to run through a wall.

"You're ready to close this game out," Lea began. "There's nothing extra here. It doesn't take anything extra. The game is yours, guys. You f-----g set it up on a tee. Now go take it! You take it by being focused, being detailed, communicating, playing our game - stop by stop, possession by possession. The challenge is this: in the present, every moment. I'm not worried about anything later or anything past. In the present, every moment. Stop by stop, possession by possession. We set a 10 possession game. Let's work together - that was the word, right? Work together and close this thing up. You're f-----g ready, let's go get it."

Vanderbilt did indeed go get it.

The Commodores closed out the Crimson Tide by a final score of 40-35 to earn the school's first ever upset of an AP No. 1 team.

