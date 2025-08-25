Who Has Hosted ‘College GameDay’ the Most Times?
What began as a modest in-studio program in the late 1980s on ESPN has evolved into something of a carnival whose popularity rivals the sport it covers.
College GameDay blends football with comedy, Americana and passion in a way most programs could only dream of doing.
From hand-painted signs to fans arriving the night before to get a good view, to the legendary Lee Corso donning a mascot head, GameDay is something very, very unique,
Over the years, certain campuses have had the incredible opportunity to see the College GameDay crew regularly. We're breaking them down.
The History of ‘College GameDay’
First airing in 1987 as an in-studio pregame show, College GameDay was originally hosted by Tim Brando, with Beano Cook and Corso as analysts. The show brought with it a more conversational and perhaps even irreverent tone, which was a stark contrast to the rest of ESPN programming.
Corso's ability to go from coach to showman gave the show a bit of magic, but Cook was no slouch either. A football historian with quick wit, Cook was able to play off Corso (and vice-versa), giving GameDay a tone that you couldn't really find anywhere else at the time.
But, in 1993, everything changed.
That marked the very first campus visit for the now-iconic program. The show was broadcast live from South Bend, Indiana on Nov. 13, 1993 for the Notre Dame-Florida State game. The Seminoles entered at 9-0 as the No. 1 team in the country, with the Fighting Irish right behind them at No. 2 (also 9-0).
Notre Dame won 31-24 in what was called the “Game of the Century.”
This broadcast demonstrated everything that has made GameDay beloved by fans for the last 30 years. The energy of a live crowd, the pulse and heartbeat of a college campus and the show's unique ability to mix local pageantry into a nationwide broadcast, all while sounding like a conversation at a sports bar.
Plenty has changed over the show's near 40-year history. But Corso has not. Well, at least not yet. Set to retire this month, Corso's final appearance will come on Saturday, August 30. Fusing coaching know-how with his almost slapstick comedic timing, Corso was unlike any other. His famous “Not so fast, my friend!” permeated the sport itself, getting included in video games and later becoming a meme.
Then, of course, there's his tradition of dawning a mascot head in the final seconds of the program, declaring his pick for the featured game. This first happened in 1996, perfectly encapsulating what College GameDay is: unserious, comedic and in love with the many traditions of college football.
Chris Fowler played host for the program throughout most of its growth and expansion. He's considered one of the best television hosts in history for his role on the program, as he managed to navigate the immense personalities while being earnest, sincere and level-headed.
Fowler was replaced by Rece Davis is 2015, who recently signed an extension to remain the host through 2030. Davis, much like Fowler before him, shows a genuine passion for the sport which lends itself perfectly to the show.
Kirk Herbstreit joined the program in 1996 and became the 'straight man' to Corso’s jester. Eventually, he became the show's lead strategist, but he was later joined by Heisman winner Desmond Howard and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Pat McAfee joined in 2022, bringing a unique (almost stand-up comedy) type of energy to the show. McAfee is one of those “love him or hate him” type of personalities, but many agree that his energy is infectious.
Which School Has Hosted ‘College GameDay’ the Most?
Ohio State leads the way, hosting the show 26 times over the years. Alabama is a close second with 19.
School
Number of Times Hosted
Ohio State
26
Alabama
19
Michigan
15
LSU
14
Florida
13
Which School Has the Most ‘College GameDay’ Appearances?
School
Number of Appearances
Number of Wins
Ohio State
67
46
Alabama
60
39
Florida
42
26
Oklahoma
41
27
Georgia
40
20
Michigan
40
21
Notre Dame
40
16