Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 14 Arizona has dismissed sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive for a violation of team rules.

The team announced the decision Friday, one day after the Wildcats improved to 5–0 by beating South Dakota State. Doutrive played 19 minutes in the game, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 6-foot-5 Doutrive was suspended for the first two games of the season, also because of a violation of team rules. The former four-star recruit played in three games this season as a sophomore and averaged 6.3 points per game.

He played in 26 of 32 games last year as a freshman, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.