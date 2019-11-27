A fundraiser to assist the family of Stephen F. Austin’s Nathan Bain after their lives were turned upside down by Hurricane Dorian has soared past its $25,000 goal, mere hours after Bain’s last-second layup downed Duke.

Bain’s family lives in Freeport, Bahamas, on the island of Grand Bahama. The island was badly damaged by Hurricane Dorian in September and nearly all of the Bain family’s property was destroyed. The church where Bain’s father preaches also suffered “extreme damage,” according to the GoFundMe page.

The Stephen F. Austin athletic department launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe on Sept. 17 to help the Bain family recover. Before Bain’s shot on Tuesday night, it had received a total of $2,010 from 26 donors and no one had donated to the effort in more than a month. After Bain’s heroics against Duke, donations poured in. At around 9:45 ET Wednesday morning, roughly 10 hours after Bain’s shot dropped through the net, the fundraiser surpassed its $25,000 goal.

As of 10 a.m. ET, more than 800 people have donated about $25,000, just in the time since Bain’s shot. The total amount of money raised sits at roughly $27,000.

(UPDATE: As of 11 a.m. ET, the donation total has risen to $36,000 and the goal has been raised to $50,000.)