In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: The guy who took down Duke needs your help, Lamar Jackson sets a Madden record and more.

Thanks for beating Duke

Nathan Bain, whose gutsy layup lifted Stephen F. Austin over Duke in one of the biggest college hoops upsets in recent memory, needs your help.

Bain and the Lumberjacks walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium 27.5-point underdogs and walked out victorious, 85–83 in overtime. That’s the biggest point-spread upset in the last 15 years. Duke had won its last 150 non-conference home games, dating back Feb. 26, 2000 against St. John’s, and hadn’t lost a home game to an unranked team from a non-power conference since 1983 against Wagner.

Kevon Harris led the Jacks with 26 points in the upset effort but it was Bain’s layup, which left his fingers with 0.1 seconds on the clock, that iced the game.

Bain hails from Freeport, Bahamas, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian in September. Bain’s family lost nearly everything they owned in the storm, including his father’s church.

On Sept. 17, the SFA athletic department launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bain’s family. Before yesterday, it had raised just over $2,000, with the last donation coming in over a month ago.

But since Bain’s game-winner, hundreds of donations have poured in. As of this writing (at about 8 a.m. ET) the effort has raised over $13,000 (some of it in $85 increments, in honor of the Lumberjacks’ final point total). That’s still short of the $25,000 goal, though. If you want to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

The best of SI

What can the NHL do now that Flames coach Bill Peters has been accused of verbal and physical abuse? ... This week’s cover story is on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. ... The Raptors are thriving without Kawhi Leonard. ... Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert laid an egg against Arizona State and may have tanked his draft stock in the process.

Around the sports world

Here are all 218 names fans suggested for the Red Sox’ new Triple A team in Worcester. ... The latest Madden update gave Lamar Jackson a higher speed rating than Michael Vick, making him the fastest QB in the game’s history.

Not sports

