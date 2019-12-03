Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock

Former Notre Dame and NFL running back George Atkinson III has died at the age of 27, according to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. No additional details have been released about his death.

Atkinson III is the son of former Oakland star safety George Atkinson, who was a member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XI championship team.

Atkinson III’s twin brother, Josh, died just over a year ago, and per Sampson, George has been dealing with depression since his brother's death.

The Atkinson twins played football together at Notre Dame and were members of the 2011 recruiting class. Atkinson III rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and had 10 rushing touchdowns during his three seasons with the Fighting Irish. He also was a member of the track & field team.

Following college, Atkinson III signed with the Oakland Raiders and later bounced around a number of NFL practice squads, making his lone NFL regular season appearance during Cleveland’s Week 17 finale against Pittsburgh in 2016.