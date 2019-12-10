College Football Coaching Carousel: Colorado State Has 'Focused Its Sights' on Butch Jones

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out and bowl games have been announced, the coaching carousel has been put into motion.

Larger hirings have already taken place, including Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss and Mike Norvell to Florida State, but much is left to be sorted out.

Here are the latest college football coaching carousel rumors:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website