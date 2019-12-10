College Football Coaching Carousel: Colorado State Has 'Focused Its Sights' on Butch Jones
Now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out and bowl games have been announced, the coaching carousel has been put into motion.
Larger hirings have already taken place, including Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss and Mike Norvell to Florida State, but much is left to be sorted out.
Here are the latest college football coaching carousel rumors:
- Colorado State has "focused its sights" on former Tennessee coach and current Alabama staffer Butch Jones for its head coaching vacancy. Jones had two nine-win seasons throughout his five years in Knoxville, but he struggled in 2017, winning only four games, and was fired before the end of the season. His record, however, is 84-54 throughout multiple head coaching stops. (Bruce Feldman, The Athletic)
- UNLV is close to a deal with Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo to make the Ducks' OC its next head coach. (Mark Anderson, Las Vegas Review-Journal)
- Former Colorado State coach Mike Bobo is set to become the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina. (Mark Schlabach, ESPN)
- Despite being viewed as a possible head coach candidate from other programs, Utah DC Morgan Scalley is staying with the Utes and has agreed to terms on an amendment to his contract that will keep in Salt Lake City. (Bruce Feldman, The Athletic)