Dates, times and TV channels for every 2019-20 college football postseason game, including the College Football Playoff.

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Planning Committee announced the participants in this year's 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals on Selection Sunday. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host this year's semifinals, while the national championship will be played in New Orleans.

The semifinal games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 before the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020. The road to New Orleans starts with bowl games beginning on Friday, Dec. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here is a list of every 2019-20 college football postseason game, including the College Football Playoff.

All times listed are Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Charlotte vs. Buffalo

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC):

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN):

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC):

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN):

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC):

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN):

Monday, Dec. 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN):

Tuesday, Dec. 24

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN):

Thursday, Dec. 26

Walk-On's Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN):

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN):

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Noon, ESPN):

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN):

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN):

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., FS1):

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN):

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (Noon, ABC):

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Noon, ESPN):

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. Oklahoma

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN):

Franklin America Mortgage Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN):

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., FOX):

Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN):

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (Noon, ESPN):

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS):

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN):

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network):

Valero Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN):

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Vrbo Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC):

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN):

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN):

Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN):

Thursday, Jan. 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN):

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN):

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN):

Thursday, Jan. 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN):

Saturday, Jan. 6