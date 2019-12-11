Wayland Baptist's JJ Culver scored 100 points in the school's 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist in Plainview, Texas, on Tuesday.

Culver, the brother of Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver, became the second NAIA player to ever score 100 in a game.

The senior guard posted an efficient stat line in his stunning outing He made 34 of 62 shots, converting 36.4% of his three-point attempts, and went 20-of-27 from the free-throw line.

Culver is the first college player to have a 100-point game since Jack Taylor scored 109 for Division III school Grinnell College in 2013. Taylor scored 138 points for Grinnell in 2012.

"We always script our first couple of plays, and J.J. scored on the first three or four," Wayland Baptist coach Ty Harrelson said postgame, per ESPN. "The guys realized he was hot and kept going to him. We figured as long as he's taking good shots and shots out of our philosophy that he had a chance to do something special tonight."

Culver is averaging 36.1 points per game this season.