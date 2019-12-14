Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Will it be offense or defense that wins out in Saturday's game between No. 10 Oregon and No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor? Oregon's offense in the paint and beyond the arc has been special to begin the season, but Michigan's defense has been spectacular, especially on the perimeter. This marks the Ducks' first road game of the season, while the Wolverines are 5-0 at home.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: Noon ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Oregon (7-2) crushed Hawaii 89-64 last Saturday at home with five players scoring in double digits. The team was led by guard Payton Pritchard, who had 20 points (8-for-11) and 11 assists, along with forward CJ Walker, who had 18 points in just 22 minutes. Walker, a freshman, got the start with an injury to Shakur Juiston. Pritchard opened the half with back-to-back three-pointers to start a 20-1 Oregon run and the Ducks never looked back, outshooting Hawaii 66.7% to 33.3% in the second half.

Michigan (8-2) took its first big hit of the season on Wednesday, losing 71-62 to Illinois. It marked the team's first Big Ten loss this season. Jon Teske scored 16 points for Michigan, while Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers each scored 12 points. The Wolverines struggled offensively against the Illinois defense, shooting only 17% from 3-point range. Michigan was outplayed under the basket, with Illinois scoring 44 points in the paint to the Wolverines' 26.