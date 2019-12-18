Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports

Four-star safety recruit Jaiden Francois has signed with Nebraska, but not before a little late drama.

Francois, of South Dade High School in Homestead, Fla., was deciding between the Huskers and his hometown Miami Hurricanes and the decision appeared to come down to the very last moment.

At a signing day ceremony at the school with some of his classmates, Francois received a phone call and left the room for about 30 minutes, according to The Athletic’s Manny Navarro. He returned only to walk out again later.

Francois did eventually return and announce his commitment by revealing a Nebraska shirt.

Francois’s situation calls to mind other dramatic signing day moments, such as Miami-area running back Alex Collins committing to Arkansas only to have his mother refuse to sign the letter of intent. Last year, wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to Florida over Tennessee and Alabama, causing his mother to storm off.

The Francois situation is perhaps more reminiscent of former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith’s recruitment. Smith announced on signing day that he was committing to UCLA but did not sign a letter of intent. He signed with Georgia nine days later.

