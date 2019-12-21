Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Get ready for a fun and exciting matchup when top 10 schools Kentucky and Ohio State square-off on Saturday. After No. 5 Ohio State (10-1) cruised to its last victory, No. 6 Kentucky (8-2) lost just its second game of the season in a tight 69-66 defeat to Utah on Wednesday. Expect a low scoring affair with each team sporting lock-down defenses.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Dec. 21

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Keep an eye on Buckeyes star junior forward Kaleb Wesson, who is averaging a near double-double (14.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG) and shooting an amazing 45.9 percent from three-point land so far this season. In an 80-48 blowout against Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday, Wesson had a team-high 18 points and ten rebounds. Four players scored in double-digits. While the Buckeyes shot 58.8 percent from the field, SEMO was held to just 26.7 percent from the field and out-rebounded 44-25.

Kentucky (8-2) once again has talent that runs deep. The team so far this season has been led by forward Nick Richards (13.8 PPG, 8 RPG) and guard Ashton Hagans (13.7 PPG, 7 APG). Richards had an off night on Wednesday, scoring just five points and collecting four rebounds even though he came in averaging 13.9 PPG. Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky on the night with 18 points. While the Wildcats have been defending the three-point line well so far this season, Utah’s sharp shooting was too much for the Wildcats to handle. The Utes shot 54.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent (8-for-15) from beyond the arc.