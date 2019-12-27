With 10 seconds to play in the Quick Lane Bowl, Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was ejected after striking a Pittsburgh defender in the head, then hitting and knocking down one of the game's referees while taking a swing at another opposing player.

The incident came on the Eagles' final drive of the game and followed a third down pass attempt with them trailing 34-30. Glass was promptly flagged and ejected.

"I let God and my family down!" Glass tweeted after the loss.

Backup QB Preston Hutchinson relieved Glass and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, which all but officially ended the game.

Glass, a senior from St. Louis, was selected as a team captain for the 2019 season. Heading into Thursday night's game he had thrown for nearly 3,400 yards and 25 touchdowns.

In Eastern Michigan's four-point loss to Pitt, Glass completed 28 of his 50 pass attempts for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He was not the only Eagles player ejected from the game, however.

Earlier in the contest, senior defensive back Kevin McGill received his second unsportsmanlike penalty and was removed. Video from the ESPN broadcast appeared to show McGill spitting on an opposing Panthers player.

Eastern Michigan finished its season with a 6-7 record following the loss.