The University of Evansville has placed men's basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged violations of the school's Title IX policy, the university announced in a statement Friday.

The university said it received reports about McCarty's off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy.

"The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018," UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz wrote in an internal letter to staff. "We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty's interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated."

The internal staff letter linked to the university's "sexual harassment and misconduct policy," which says it applies to all forms of sexual harassment, violence, intimate partner violence and stalking for students, staff, faculty and third parties.

The investigation will be conducted by a national law firm and UE will make a decision on McCarty's status based on the results of the investigation.

Bennie Seltzer will serve as the interim head coach. Evansville has gone 9–4 this season under McCarty and upset No. 1 Kentucky in November. McCarty, 45, has a 20–25 record during two seasons coaching Evansville. The 10-year NBA veteran also previously worked as an assistant with the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Louisville Cardinals.