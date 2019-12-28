One of Ohio State's most famous fans gave the team a pregame College Football Playoff gift earlier this week.

Ahead of the No. 2 Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl matchup against No. 3 Clemson on Saturday, Ohio native LeBron James gave the entire team Beats headphones and sent the group a motivational note.

“Best of luck men!” James wrote. “You guys are here for a reason so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it! Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness! O-H … #GoBucks!”

James, a native of Akron, Ohio, has been a longtime Ohio State football fan. He has given the football team headphones previously, providing the Buckeyes team with new Beats ahead of their National Championship matchup against Oregon in Jan. 2015. That year, he worked with the NCAA to make sure the school and players would not be violating any rules by accepting the headphones.

He’s been to multiple games when his schedule allows, and this week it was also discovered that Ohio State was selling basketball jerseys with the NBA star's name on the back.

It's unclear how much of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl James will watch however, as his Lakers tip off against the Blazers two hours after the football game begins.

Kickoff for Ohio State-Clemson is set for 8 p.m. ET.