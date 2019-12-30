Gonzaga Stays at No. 1, Duke Climbs to No. 2 in New AP Top 25
Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.
The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.
The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.
No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.
Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.
The full Week 9 AP Top 25 rankings are below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kansas
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Butler
12. Michigan
13. San Diego State
14. Michigan State
15. Maryland
16. West Virginia
17. Kentucky
18. Florida State
19. Virginia
20. Dayton
21. Penn State
22. Texas Tech
23. Iowa
24. Wichita State
25. Arizona
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1