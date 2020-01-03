Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL draft.

"After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it's time for me to begin the next chapter. I'm excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL Draft," Young said in a statement on Twitter.

"Thank you to this great university and the entire state of Ohio for making me one of your own. I will never forget my time here and consider myself a Buckeye for life."

Despite missing two games this season due to an NCAA violation, Young led the nation in sacks (16.5), which set a new Ohio State single-season record. He had 46 tackles–21 for loss– and was also first in the country in forced fumbles with seven.

Young established himself as one of the nation's most dominant defenders and was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as the Chuck Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The junior ends his career with the Buckeyes with 98 tackles and 30.5 sacks.

The Bengals have the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and Young is considered to be a potential No. 1 selection.

While in New York for the Heisman ceremony, TMZ Sports asked Young if he was going to enter the 2020 draft. He said he planned to return to Ohio State for his senior season. However, Young later said he was caught off guard by the question and clarified he didn't necessarily have a "plan" ahead of the draft.

Ohio State went 13–1 in 2019 and suffered its only loss of the season when it fell to Clemson 29–23 in the Fiesta Bowl.