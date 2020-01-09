Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The parents of transfer offensive lineman Cade Mays filed a lawsuit against the school last month after part of the father's pinky was amputated during a 2017 recruiting event.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which was filed by Kevin and Melinda Mays in the State Court of Clarke County on Dec. 5, 2019. According to the lawsuit, Kevin and Melinda Mays, along with their sons Cooper and Cade, attended a dinner with recruits at Sanford Stadium on Dec. 15, 2017. While attempting to get up, Kevin Mays's finger got stuck in the hinge of a folding chair.

"As a result, Plaintiff Kevin Mays' right pinky finger was partially amputated as the subject folding chair wedged against the column," the lawsuit said. "His severed finger shot across the floor."

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman picked up the severed finger off the floor and put it on ice, according to the lawsuit. Kevin Mays was taken to Piedmont Hospital in Athens, but his finger could not be re-attached.

Kevin Mays continued to have pain, swelling and decreased mobility as a result of the amputation, and he later had surgery. The lawsuit states that he continues "to suffer pain and decreased use of his right hand" and "to suffer lost income and has incurred and will continue to incur, medical expenses."

The lawsuit names Georgia's Board of Regents and Athletic Association, as well Mity-Lite, the folding chair manufacturer, and five unnamed people, among the defendants.

Kevin Mays is seeking general damages for pain and suffering and loss of labor, damages for past and future medical expenses and income, interests and costs and punitive damages. Melinda Mays is seeking general damages for loss of consortium.

Cade Mays spent two seasons with the Bulldogs and played in 14 games in 2019. He entered the transfer portal this week, and he reportedly plans to transfer to Tennessee, according to ESPN. Mays is a native of Knoxville, Tenn., and his brother has signed with the Vols.

Thomas Mars, Mays's attorney, told 247 Sports that he does not believe Cade Mays will have to sit out a year of eligibility due to the circumstances.

After Mars' comments, Georgia released a statement on the lawsuit.

"Unlike Mr. Mars, we will not engage in a public discussion of a student eligibility matter, other than to wish the best for Cade and his family," the statement said, per The Athletic's Seth Emerson. "Although the Mays lawsuit is a public document available on the internet, no one at UGA was authorized to discuss it, we're not aware of anyone who did so, and the reporter who broke the story of the lawsuit has stated that he was not notified by anyone at UGA."