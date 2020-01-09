Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

After frustrating losses for Purdue and Michigan in their last games, who will be able to turn the page and get a win when the two schools face off on Thursday? The Wolverines were demolished 87–69 by interstate rival Michigan State, while the Boilermakers are coming off a rough 63–37 loss to Illinois.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan:

When: Thursday, Jan. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The one-two punch of MSU's Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston were too much for No. 19 Michigan (10–4, 1–2) to handle. Winston scored a career-high 32 points, while Tillman had 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Spartans shot 52% from the field and an effective 7-for-15 from beyond the arc. Four Michigan players scored in double digits, including Jon Teske, who had a team-high 15 points, but the Wolverines finished the night shooting just 36% from the field.

While the Boilermakers (9–6, 2–2) are just a few games into the Big Ten season, things don't look too good after such a humiliating loss. Purdue's two Big Ten wins came against Minnesota on Jan. 2 and Northwestern on Dec. 8. While the Illini aren't pushovers in the conference, Sunday's outcome for Purdue is much worse than the team would have imagined. Not one player finished in double digits and the team combined to shoot 25% (15-for-60) from the field and made just three three-pointers on the night.