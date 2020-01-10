One of LSU's most famous former football players gave the Tigers a pre-national championship gift earlier Thursday.

Former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sent Beats headphones to each Tigers player, accompanied by a good luck note. No. 1 LSU is set to play No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.

"This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends," the note read. "You're here for a reason, now make it count. Best of luck men! #geauxtigers"

According to ESPN, Beckham Jr. reached out to the school ahead of gifting the presents to allow the university to ensure that his action's were NCAA-compliant.

Just a few weeks ago, Beckham Jr. also sent the LSU players new Nike Air Max 720 sneakers before the team's playoff matchup against Oklahoma.

The current Browns receiver is also not the first current professional athlete to gift headphones to a 2019 College Football Playoff team. LeBron James sent Ohio State players Beats headphones ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

Beckham Jr., who was born in Baton Rouge, played at LSU from 2011 to 2013. The Tigers went to the BCS National Championship game in his freshman season, losing to Alabama 21-0.

Kickoff for Monday's game is set for 8 p.m. ET.