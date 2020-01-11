We aren’t even close to March Madness, but Saturday’s matchup between the No. 4 Baylor Bears and No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks has that same buzz. It’s an important game for both schools because it will help shape the landscape of the Big 12 this season.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Jan. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Baylor (12-1, 2-0) is coming off an impressive 57-52 win over No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday and is currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak. The team was led by guard Davion Mitchell, who had a team-high 14 points. All eight players who entered the game also scored at least one bucket. The Bears are now 4-0 against ranked opponents they have faced so far this season. Baylor’s last and only loss came on Nov. 8 vs. Washington is a close 67-64 defeat.

The Jayhawks have won three straight games, including a 60-53 win over No. 17 West Virginia last Saturday at home after a tight 56-55 loss to No. 16 Villanova on Dec. 21. Kansas (12-2, 2-0) destroyed Iowa State 79-53 on Wednesday, outscoring the Cyclones by 20 points in the first half. Four Kansas players scored in double digits, including Devon Dotson, who had a team-high 20 points. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack each scored 16 points. The Jayhawks are 3-2 against ranked opponents this season.