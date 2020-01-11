When Clemson needed someone to fill in as its scout team quarterback recently, defensive coordinator Brent Venables stepped up to the task.

The scout team's usual quarterback, Patrick McClure, hurt his ankle during the Fiesta Bowl while celebrating Travis Etienne's game-winning touchdown against Ohio State.

McClure said he was celebrating on the sideline when someone accidentally hit him on his left side.

"I fell on it funny. It was snap, crackle, pop," he told ESPN. "I looked down and it was nasty. It was a freak thing."

McClure was put on bed rest for a week after the bowl game and is currently on crutches. He's waiting to have surgery after Monday's national championship game against LSU so he can travel to New Orleans. With McClure injured, Venables and his "Jimmy Greenbeans" persona filled in to prepare the Tigers for Monday's national championship game against LSU.

"You're not going to emulate [Burrow]," Venables said. "Good luck."

Venables has worked as the second scout team quarterback for several seasons and takes reps when he wants to test his defense. While acting as a "Faux Burreaux" ahead of the title game, Venable's players believe he prepared them as best as possible for facing the Heisman Trophy winner.

"As always, he knows where the holes are and what he wants us to do," safety Tanner Muse said. "He'll be like, 'Yeah, I really carved y'all up yesterday, didn't I?' He studies so much, he knows all of Burrow's mannerisms, so he has everything but the athletic ability."

Clemson players also enjoy the type of challenge "Greenbeans" brings to the field.

"Greenbeans does not change his quarterback style, but he's very good at stressing you out and trying to create game environments," Clemson linebacker James Skalski said. "People don't understand he can put one on the money every now and then. He'll back-shoulder a ball, and everyone looks around and is like, 'That was a good throw.' Mentally, it's not about the throws."

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will square off in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.