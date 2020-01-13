LSU enters its national championship matchup against Clemson undefeated. Joe Burrow and the Tigers are looking to claim the school's fourth national title in school history.

The school won three championships in 2007, 2003 and 1958.

In 2007, the Tigers went 12-2, knocking off Arkansas in the SEC Championship game and Ohio State in the BCS National Championship. LSU was led by future NFL QB Matt Flynn and featured a number of other NFL players on offense, including Jacob Hester and Brandon LaFell. The team's defense also had a number of top NFL draft picks, including Glenn Dorsey and Tyson Jackson. Dorsey was selected No. 5 in the 2008 NFL draft while Jackson went No. 3 in 2009.

The 2003 Tigers were coached by Nick Saban with two other future college coaches, Jimbo Fisher and Will Muschamp, as the team's coordinators. The Tigers compiled an 11–1 regular season record and then defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game. LSU went on to beat Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS title.

In 1958, LSU went a perfect 11-0, winning all six of its conference games. The team was coached by Paul Dietzel and featured a number of local Louisiana legends on its roster.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff national championship game is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

