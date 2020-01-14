Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins scored his first career rushing touchdown in impressive fashion on Monday, scoring from 36 yards out on a reverse in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Higgins' 36-yard dash was Clemson's second touchdown of the night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Clemson took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence had a hand in Higgins' touchdown run. The sophomore quarterback set a block before Higgins hit the edge, eliminating one defender as Clemson's wide receiver sprinted to the end zone.

Higgins has made a significant contribution in the passing game this season. The junior caught 55 passes for 1,115 touchdowns in 2019, leading Clemson with 13 touchdowns. Higgins now has 26 touchdowns in his last 30 games with the Tigers.

LSU quickly answered Higgins' score on Monday. Quarterback Joe Burrow hit wideout Ja'Marr Chase for 56 yards, then ran in the touchdown from 3 yards out.

Follow along for the College Football Playoff National Championship here.



