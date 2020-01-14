Washington State will hire Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich for its coaching vacancy, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Rolovich's deal with the Cougars will be for five years with an average annual value of "nearly $3 million per season," per Thamel.

The 40-year-old coach went 28–27 in four seasons at Hawaii. He led the Warriors to its first win season since 2010 this year, capping the impressive campaign with a 38-34 win over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl.

"Nick called me tonight to inform me that he accepted the Washington State job," Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. "Our football program is in a better place today because of nick and we wish him all the best. Our search for our next head coach begins immediately."

Rolovich started 10 games as Hawaii's quarterback in 2001. He threw 31 touchdowns for former head coach June Jones as the Warriors went 9–3.

Washington State kicked off its coaching search on Jan. 9 after Mike Leach left the program for Mississippi State. The Cougars went 55–47 in eight years under Leach, including an 11–2 campaign in 2018.

Rolovich will be Washington's fifth coach since 2000.