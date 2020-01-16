Edward Aschoff/Twitter

A biopsy has revealed that late ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff had stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in his lungs.

Aschoff's fiancée, Katy Berteau, announced the news on social media Wednesday, stating that the cancer had not been known by Aschoff's family prior to the biopsy. Aschoff, who died on Dec. 24, his 34th birthday, was originally believed to have died from a battle with pneumonia.

In the announcement, Berteau said that both pneumonia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma can trigger hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, which is what seems to have affected Aschoff. HLH is a condition where the immune system begins to damage one's tissues and organs.

"All of this combined to what led to his very rapid decline those last few days, and ultimately his passing," Berteau wrote.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. Through his time covering college football, Aschoff had gotten to know many people across the sport, bonding with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and a number of Tigers, among others.

Aschoff has been honored at events since his passing with reserved press seats, including at the College Football Playoff national championship game. Aschoff's hometown of Oxford, Miss. is also honoring the late reporter on Jan. 18 by naming the date Edward Aschoff Day.

A scholarship fund is being set up at Aschoff's alma mater, the University of Florida, for the university's school of journalism and communications, Berteau added. Donations are currently being accepted.