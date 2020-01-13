Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Late ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff and late reporter Carley McCord were honored at Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship game with reserved seats in the press box.

McCord, 30, died in a plane crash in Lafayette, La., on Dec. 28. She was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

McCord worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU New Orleans. Her seat at the Superdome was reserved during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, as well as her seat at the same stadium for the Saints' NFC Wild-Card Game against the Vikings.

Aschoff died after a battle with pneumonia on his the 34th birthday. In the wake of his death, Katy Berteau, Aschoff's fiancée, shared a touching thread on his Twitter page.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences, and prayers for me and his family and friends," Berteau wrote on Aschoff's feed.

Berteau and Aschoff were set to be married in New Orleans in April.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. Through his time covering college football, Aschoff had gotten to know many people across the sport, bonding with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and a number of Tigers, among others.

The 2008 graduate of the University of Florida previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.