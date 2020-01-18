With 6:23 to play in the second half of Michigan State's eventual 67-55 win over Wisconsin, senior point guard Cassius Winston recorded his 817th career assist with a pick-and-roll lob to Xavier Tillman for an alley-oop dunk. By finding Tillman for the score, Winston broke both the all-time Michigan State assist record and the Big Ten assist record.

Former Spartan guard Mateen Cleaves previously held the record, playing in East Lansing from 1996-2000.

Cleaves, who watched the assist while sitting opposite MSU’s bench, presented Winston with a ceremonial ball for his achievement after the win. Head coach Tom Izzo and Winston's current teammates also took part in the half-court presentation.

Winston entered Friday's game with 813 career assists, averaging 6.5 per game.

He finished with only four assists on Friday night and added six points. Winston struggled from the field, making only three of his 12 shot attempts. His teammates, however, picked up the slack as MSU cruised to the victory.

With the win, Michigan State has now won eight straight against the Badgers and 11 in a row against them at the Breslin Center.

The now 14-4 Spartans sit at the top of the Big Ten standings, having won six of their seven conference games.

